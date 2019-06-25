Urban Secret Garden | Thessaloniki | To September 30

“Urban Secret Garden: A Reading,” on display at the National Bank Cultural Foundation's Kapandji Villa, presents a fascinating portrait of the city by photographer and native Lia Nalbantidou. Starting in 2009, the artist began photographing both iconic and lesser-known locations in the city’s historic center, on the waterfront, in Ano Poli, the Ladadika district and other areas from midnight to dawn every day. In this show, Nalbantidou juxtaposes a selection of these shots against a selection of photographs from family albums dating from 1950 to 2008, highlighting the changing cityscape. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Kapandji Villa, 108 Vassilissis Olgas, tel 2310.295.170, www.miet.gr