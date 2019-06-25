Chisel and Memory | Athens | To October 31

The Acropolis Museum pays homage to the marble craftsmen and laborers who have worked on the preservation and restoration of the ancient Greek citadel with great dedication over the decades with an exhibition of photographs. Part of ongoing events celebrating the museum's 10th anniversary, “Chisel and Memory: The Contribution of Marble Craftsmanship to the Restoration of the Acropolis Monuments” consists of 100 candid shots spanning 40 years. It is on display in the temporary exhibition area near the entrance and admission is free of charge. Opening hours are Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays to Thursdays and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Acropolis Museum, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.9000.900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr