Air passenger compensated over five-hour delay

A man whose flight from Athens to Kozani was delayed by five hours has secured compensation from the airline, in addition to the usual complementary flight offered to passengers in such circumstances, after complaining to the Ombudsman that the excessive delay led to the cancellation of all his planned business meetings that day.

The passenger requested an additional 250 euros in damages for his lost business hours in line with European Union regulations that foresee compensation for passengers that suffer delays of more than three hours.

Under those regulations, the compensation for flights of up to 1,500 kilometers is 250 euros.

