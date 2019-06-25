Man gets 20 years for murdering 6-year-old daughter

An Athens appeals court sentenced a former police officer to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of his 6-year-old daughter in April, 2017 in the western Athens suburb of Aghia Varvara.



The child’s body was found in a dumpster.



The court acknowledged that his lack of a prior criminal record was a mitigating factor, which resulted in the commuting of his life sentence to a 20-year term.



The 60-year-old defendant claimed he was suffering from psychiatric problems on the day he inadvertently suffocated the child by putting his hand on her mouth to stop her from crying.