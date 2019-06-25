Energy official calls for investment in RES

Greece could become a power accumulator for Europe and support its energy independence through the necessary investment in renewable energy sources (RES), the secretary-general of the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN), Panayiotis Papastamatiou, stated on Tuesday, adding that “meeting the 2030 target for 55 percent of power coming from RES, we require investments of 17 billion euros.”



In the context of an RES event in Thessaloniki organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Papastamatiou said that “already half of the developed countries in the European Union have announced some timetable of disengagement” from mineral fuel, especially coal, “while Greece is following a mild adjustment policy, that will fail. We need to move fast toward RES.”