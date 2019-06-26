Antetokounmpo accepts MVP Award

NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts as he accepts the Most Valuable Player Award at the NBA Awards, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on Monday. The 24-year-old forward teared up as he accepted the award, thanking his ‘hero’ mother and late father for supporting him on his stellar career path from modest beginnings in the hard-up downtown Athens neighborhood of Sepolia, where his parents Charles and Veronica settled after migrating from Nigeria, to the top flight of world basketball. [Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]