File photo

The typical profile of individuals who sought treatment at the Therapy Center for Dependent Individuals’ (KETHEA) units last year was Greek, male, aged 31 and suffering from a drug addiction for more than 10 years.



In a presentation in Athens Tuesday, KETHEA said that the most common drugs used by those seeking treatment were heroin and opioids (41 percent), cannabis (36 percent) and cocaine (12.8 percent).

Moreover, nine in 10 with a gambling addiction were men with an average age of 38.

KETHEA said that in 2018 it provided treatment to a total of 4,867 people suffering from addictions to drugs, alcohol and gambling.