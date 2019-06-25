The supermarket sector outperformed general retail commerce in the first five months of 2019, thanks to the contribution of bulk products (that saw a double-digit growth rate) and the clothing and homeware category. The relaunch of the former Marinopoulos hypermarkets by owner Sklavenitis has also helped.

Nielsen data showed that stores with a floor area of over 100 square meters on mainland Greece and Crete posted a rise in turnover in the January-May period that reached 5.5 percent on a yearly basis. It should be noted that it is normal for supermarket sales to surge ahead of a general election, as was the case in January 2015.

Fast-moving consumer goods (packaged food and personal hygiene items) registered a comparatively lower growth rate of 3.8 percent, while fresh commodities (fruit, vegetables, meat and fish) and bulk products (cheese, cold cuts etc) recorded a 10.5 percent increase in the year’s first five months.

The homeware category (electrical appliances, tools, gardening items, apparel, books etc) saw 5.9 percent annual growth not only thanks to the former Marinopoulos stores but also because rival MyMarket has increased its offerings of such products on its own shelves.

