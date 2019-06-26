Break a Record | Athens | June 28

Anyone aged 12 and over who can kick a ball is invited to make history (or just watch it being made) at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Summer Nostos Festival on Friday, June 28. The aim is to break the Guinness World Record of the most people passing a soccer ball, but novices will not be on their own, as they'll join stars from the national squad that brought home the 2004 European Cup. Participants need to be on the soccer field at the Kallithea Municipal Sports and Leisure Park in Kallithea at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge, but pre-registration is required at www.snfestival.org.



Sports and Leisure Park, 18 Navarchou Votsi, Kallithea