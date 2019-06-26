NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Russia to deliver first S-400 missile to Turkey in July, media report says

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Russia will make first delivery of the S-400 missile systems to Turkey in July, Russian news agencies cited the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport saying on Wednesday, in accordance with the earlier-stated plans.

"We are making first delivery in July as part of out plans," Alexander Mikheev is quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The plans of Turkey, a NATO member, have irked Washington, which threatened with sanctions against Ankara if it goes ahead with the purchase.

[Reuters]

 

