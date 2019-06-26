Retro Festival | Athens | June 27-30

The Athens Retro Festival is back for a fourth consecutive year and will be taking place at the old OSY bus depot from Thursday to Sunday. As the name suggests, the festival is a showcase of music, technology, fashion, games and toys, art, trends and more dating from the 1920s up to the 90s. Visitors can pick up retro items at the various stalls, while there will also be a salon shaping hair into coifs of yesteryear, as well as arcade games, a display of vintage cars and Vespa scooters, live music, photo booths, food and much more. Tickets cost 5 euros per day or 12 euros for the entire event, from www.viva.gr. Kids up to the age of 11 can enter for free.



Old OSY Depot, Ermou & Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.427.0810