Cretan Traditions | Athens | June 27

Acclaimed choreographer Andonis Foniadakis teams up with composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Antonis Martsakis and an ensemble of traditional instrument players for a tribute to the music and dances of Crete, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Summer Nostos Festival on Thursday, June 27. The event, which will emulate a traditional Cretan feast, takes place at the Canal Stage at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge. For more events on the festival's impressive roster, visit www.snfestival.org.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org