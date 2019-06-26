Oresteia | Epidaurus | June 28 & 29

The Greek National Theater presents a bold new production of the entirety of Aeschylus' “Oresteia,” the only extant example of an ancient Greek theater trilogy, with each part staged by a different director, each making their debut at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus. In Part 1, Io Voulgaraki tackles “Agamemnon” and Clytemnestra's ruthless plot to kill the returning king and avenge his sacrifice of their daughter on the altar of war. Next, Lilly Meleme studies Electra's lament over the death of her father and her brother Orestes' revenge against Clytemnestra in “The Libation Bearers.” In the final part, “The Eumenides,” Georgia Mavragani brings the trilogy to a close with Orestes' trial, seen as the precursor to Greek jurisprudence. The production will be in the original ancient Greek, with Modern Greek and English subtitles. Shows start at 8.30 p.m. and information about tickets and how to get to the theater is available at www.greekfestival.gr.



Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Palia Epidavros, Argolida