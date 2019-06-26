Chronography | Athens | To end-2019

Due to popular demand, the Archaeological Society at Athens has extended the duration of “Chronography,” an exhibition of photographs taken by Robert McCabe in regions of archaeological significance during his first trips to the country between the mid-1950s and early 1960s. The aim of the exhibition is to highlight the key role played by the Archaeological Society over the years as an institution that has been decisive in shaping the self-awareness of the Greeks as a nation. It will now run to the end of the year. The American photographer’s shots show Greece at a time when there were few cars and infrastructure was basic, and include a tour of the Peloponnese with British philhellene and distinguished archaeologist Alan Wace. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Archaeological Society at Athens, 22 Panepistimiou, Omonia, tel 210.362.6043