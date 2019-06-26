Twenty parties and coalitions will be running in Greece's snap general elections on July 7, out of a total of 24 which submitted a request to participate, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday.



Some of the candidate parties recalled their request and others were rejected for not submitting the required paperwork.

Overall, there are 9,903,864 names on Greece's electoral rolls, of which 5,103,442 are women and 4,800,422 are men. Roughly one-fourth of the electoral body is above the age of 71, 1,533,588 voters are in the 60-70 year-old bracket and 1,928,046 are aged 48-59 years old.



Greeks abroad will not be able to vote in these elections.



Under the most recent changes, Greece has 59 electoral districts, with the vote to be conducted at 21,300 polling stations.