HALC, AJC, Justice for Cyprus welcome approval of EastMed Act in Senate committee

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) celebrated Wednesday's passage of the “Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act,” authored by Senators Robert Menendez and Marco Rubio, through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.



“This is an important step towards a comprehensive regional strategy for the US in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of HALC.

“Positive regional trends – especially cooperation on energy and security – will be accelerated by this Act. The leadership of Senators Menendez and Rubio and of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will make the region more stable and prosperous and will advance both American interests and values.”



Julie Fishman Rayman, Director of Political Outreach for the American Jewish Committee (AJC), explained why the AJC has made the Act a policy priority.



“The Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act will strengthen regional security, expand existing cooperation, and ensure American leadership. We thank Senators Menendez and Rubio for their vision which reflects the realities on the ground in the region and helps support vital American allies and partners.”



According to Tasos Zambas, Chairman of the Justice for Cyprus Committee for the Federation of Cypriot-American Associations, “the East Med Act is a huge leap forward in US relations with both Greece and Cyprus. It places Greece in the center of a new American strategy for the Eastern Mediterranean, and it stops the treatment of Cyprus as merely a problem but positions it as a solution.”



The Act will now be sent to the full Senate while the House version of the Act has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs committee.