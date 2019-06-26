Anarchist group scatters flyers outside president's residence

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas scattered fliers outside the Athens home of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Wednesday afternoon, calling on Greeks to abstain from the July general elections or cast spoiled ballots.

According to police sources, the suspects scattered the leaflets while riding on four motorcycles down the street in the Athens neighborhood of Psychico where Pavlopoulos lives.

A man detained shortly after the incident in the area is believed to have been convicted for membership of the guerrilla group the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire though it remained unclear late on Wednesday whether he actually participated in the attack.