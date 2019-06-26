Greeks participate in South Africa expos

Enterprise Greece was the organizer of the country’s first national stand at the African Construction Expo and the Totally Concrete Expo organized by The Big 5 in South Africa earlier this month.



Seven Greek corporations from the sectors of paint, metalworking and solar power systems took part in the exhibition held on June 11-13 at the Gallagher Convention Center in Johannesburg, in the context of the plan Enterprise Greece is implementing for the promotion of Greek exports in new, emerging markets.