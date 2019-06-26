AI seen being put to use by local authorities

Attica governor-elect Giorgos Patoulis said that “the proper use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems can play a significant role in communities and local authorities” when it comes to citizens’ everyday issues such as security.



He was speaking at the “One Belt, One Road: Chinese AI Landing in Greece” conference in Athens on Tuesday, organized by the Hellenic Trade Council (HETCO).



“Public officials at the local and regional level will have to enrich their skills concerning the use of these technologies for the optimum service and security of citizens,” added Patoulis, who is also the current head of the Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE).



HETCO stated that the event “made clear the Chinese intention to cooperate with Greece on the issue of AI so as to expand the modern Silk Road into the field of innovation.”



Delegates at the conference also got to meet Chen Haibo, the founder and chief executive officer of AI development company Deep Blue Technology, a global leader in the sector.