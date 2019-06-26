Greek officers detained on Wednesday night one person in connection with an earlier stunt by anarchist group Rouvikonas outside the residence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who has been convicted and jailed over his participation in Greek urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire.



It is not yet clear whether the suspect was among the Rouvikonas members who threw flyers urging Greeks to abstain from the national elections on July 7.



The man was stopped by policemen of the DIAS rapid-response unit while he was riding on a motorcycle with no license plates. He was deemed suspicious and was detained.