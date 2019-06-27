Defense ministers stick to positions but agree to keep in contact

Greek and Turkish defense ministers Evangelos Apostolakis and Hulusi Akar embrace during Wednesday’s NATO summit in Brussels. The two men met on the sidelines of the summit amid heightened tensions between the two countries over Turkey’s actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea. Even though both men agreed to keep channels of communication open, Apostolakis insisted that Greece will not back down from upholding its sovereign rights while Akar indicated Turkey will continue with its energy plans in the region. [ANA-MPA/Defense Ministry press office]