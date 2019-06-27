Large Evia fire brought under partial control

Photo: tvstar.gr

Fire fighters were able to bring under partial control a large blaze that broke out near the town of Karystos, in southern Evia, on Wednesday night.

According to local media, the fire started shortly after 11 p.m. burning bushland and spread quickly due to strong winds.



The fire service said it ordered the evacuation of summer houses scattered between the villages of Aetos and Metohi for precautionary reasons, with about 15 people being led to a safe area.

Authorities had 22 firemen with seven vehicles in the area.



The Civil Protection Secretariat issued a fire prevention map on Thursday naming the four regions where there is a high risk of fire during the day.



The regions are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia and Evia), the Peloponnese (Argolida and Corinthia) and the North Aegean (Chios).