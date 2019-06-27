WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Brother | Athens | June 29 & 30

Photo: Jose Caldeira

TAGS: Dance

Portuguese choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira, a former street dancer who is one of the rising stars of the European dance scene, is coming to the Athens Festival with “Brother,” a study on the evolution of collective dancing. The piece explores the notion of man as a social animal who feels the need to share, a process that can result in rivalry or in togetherness. Ferreira will hold a discussion with the audience after the show on Saturday, June 29. Doors at the Pireos 260 venue open at 9 p.m. and tickets are available at www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.928.2900

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 