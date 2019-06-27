Two arrested over attacks linked to Salamina protection racket

Police handout photo.

Police have arrested two men, aged 37 and 40, in connection with a violent attack on a bar owner who refused to pay protection money and the stabbing of a customer in the same bar on the island of Salamina, close to Piraeus.

They are also looking for a 35-year-old man who fired two shots in the air inside the bar and threatened customers, as well as seven other accomplices. Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Police found two assault rifle replicas and a stun gun while searching the homes of the two men that were arrested, along with notes with the names of bars on Salamina and written amounts, presumably of the protection money they received or were to demand.