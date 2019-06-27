ND maintains 9 point lead over SYRIZA in opinion poll for Skai

Just over a week before snap general elections, center-right opposition New Democracy is nine percentage points ahead of leftist SYRIZA, according to the results of a new opinion poll carried out by Pulse for Skai.

A total of 36 percent of respondents said they would vote for ND compared to 27 percent for SYRIZA. Another 7 percent said they would vote for center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) with 5 percent backing the Communist Party (KKE), 4 percent supporting neonazi Golden Dawn, 3.5 percent backing nationalist, pro-Russian Greek Solution and another 3.5 percent backing the MeRA25 party of former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.

The survey found that ND would secure an absolute majority in three scenarios. In the scenario of a 7-party Parliament – with ND, SYRIZA, KINAL, KKE, GD, Greek Solution and MeRA25 entering the House – ND would secure 155 MPs. In the scenario of a 6-party Parliament, ND would get 159 seats, and in the eventuality of a 5-party House, ND would secure 164 MPs in the 300-seat House.

Asked who would be more suitable for prime minister, 37 percent said ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis with 28 percent opting for incumbent Alexis Tsipras.

The poll found that six in 10 women are undecided while 40 percent of those whose voting intentions are unclear are between 17 and 44.