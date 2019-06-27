ATHEX: Benchmark at highest level in 16 months

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue jumped to a new 16-month high on Thursday, with the growth momentum continuing as the prospect of a stable government after the election becomes more likely.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 852.27 points, adding 0.80 percent to Wednesday’s 852.27 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent to end at 2,192.83 points.

The banks index advanced 0.26 percent, with Piraeus earning 1.37 percent and Alpha dropping 1.12 percent. Hellenic Petroleum benefited from the signing of the deal for hydrocarbon exploration off Crete, rising 2.35 percent.

In total 69 stocks rose, 39 declined and 24 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 107.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 66.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange climbed 1.07 percent to close at 70.92 points.