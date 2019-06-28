Cyprus reserves large part of EEZ for naval exercises in response to similat Navtex from Turkey

Photo: www.philenews.com

Cyprus has issued a navigational telex reserving a large area of Block 3 and a part of Block 2 in its exclusive economic zone for naval exercises, the country's Phileleftheros newspaper reported on Friday.

The southeastern end of the area reserved by Cyprus abuts a natural gas prospect nicknamed Squid, where Turkey had prevented exploratory drilling by Italian firm ENI in February 2018.

According to the Navtex, Cyprus will be using life fire in the exercise, which it describes as very dangerous for ships in the area.

The Navtex covers the period from July 1-10 and is seen as a response to Turkey's recent move to send its Yavuz drillship to an area in Block 3 of Cyprus' EEZ but also to issue a navigational telex of its own earlier this week for seven days between July 2-17.