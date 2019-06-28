Greek April retail sales fall 2.7 pct, led by department stores, foods

Greek retail sales by volume declined 2.7 percent in April compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 5.0 percent rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led lower by department stores, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the data showed.

Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of the year after shrinking slightly in last year's final quarter, driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments, although a slowdown in Europe made falling exports a drag. [Reuters]