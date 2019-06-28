Abstract Evolution | Athens | To September 15

Sculptures and paintings by 26 eminent artists including Yannis Gaitis, George Zongolopoulos, Vlassis Caniaris, Costas Tsoclis and others illustrate the evolution of the abstract in Greek art from the 1950s to the 1960s at the Alex Mylona Museum. “Untitled: Greek Post-War Abstraction: The Heroic Years” showcases how the genre developed in Greece after the end of the Civil War. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Alex Mylona Museum, 5 Asomaton Square, Thiseio, tel 210.321.5717