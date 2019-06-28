Silent Gems | Athens | June 29 & 30

The Greek Film Archive and the Athens Festival present Cinema and the City, a real treat for cinephiles in which three restored silent films about Athens and Berlin will be screened at the archive's Lais open-air cinema this weekend. Saturday’s screenings start with Joseph Hepp's portrait of Athens, “The Adventures of Villar” (1924), followed by “People on Sunday” (1930), a study on leisure in Berlin by Robert Siodmak and Edgar G. Ulmer. The films will be accompanied by live music by Minas Ι. Alexiadis. The screening on Sunday is “Social Decay” by Stelios Tatasopoulos. Made in 1932, this is regarded as the first social realism film in the history of Greek cinema. The musical accompaniment for this screening will be by Konstantinos Vita. Screenings start at 9 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros. For details, see greekfestival.gr.



Lais, Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046