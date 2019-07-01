Street Food & Tunes | Athens | July 2

The focus of this year’s Street Food & Tunes festival, which takes place at the Napolitivo bar-restaurant at Flisvos Marina in Palaio Faliro on Tuesday, July 2, is the culinary stylings of Italy. Visitors will be able to tuck into pizza, pasta, ice cream and beer, with musical accompaniment provided by world traveler and DJ extraordinaire Miss Catalina on the decks. Admission is free. The family-friendly event gets under way at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.allaboutfestivals.gr.



Flisvos Marina, Palaio Faliro, Athens