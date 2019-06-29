Rebetiko Festival | Syros | July 1-6
Rebetiko, Greece’s answer to the blues which emerged around the middle of the 19th century as more and more people moved from the countryside to the cities, is the subject of a festival on the island of Syros for seven days from July 1 to 6. The festival will feature concerts and theatrical shows, an exhibition of folk instruments and master workshops. Each performance will pay tribute to Markos Vamvakaris, a legendary Greek rebetiko composer and bouzouki player. On the festival’s fourth day, there will be a special focus on Greek Jews who have left their mark on the country’s discography, which will feature a special performance by Israel’s Perach Adom ensemble. For more information, visit www.visitgreece.gr.