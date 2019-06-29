Locomondo | Athens | July 1

Known for its fusion of Greek and Caribbean sounds, six-man band Locomondo is bringing its special blend of reggae, ska, rock and Latin to the Petra Theater, a quarry-turned-outdoor venue in Petroupoli, northwestern Athens, on Monday, July 1. One of Greece’s foremost reggae groups, Locomondo is fronted by vocalist Markos Koumaris, with bandmates on guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and sampler, as well as backing musicians on the trombone and trumpet. The group initially formed in 2003 and has since released eight studio albums and seven digital singles. Locomondo has twice been presented with Mad TV’s best alternative music video award. Tickets cost 8 euros and are available at www.viva.gr. For details about the band, visit locomondo.gr.



