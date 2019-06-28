NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Anarchists target riot police outside KINAL offices

TAGS: Crime

Self-styled anarchists lobbed homemade firebombs at a riot police unit stationed outside the offices of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia in the early hours of Friday morning.

The attack, which took place at 4.15 a.m., did not result in any injuries.

Police are still searching for the perpetrators.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 