Anarchists target riot police outside KINAL offices
Self-styled anarchists lobbed homemade firebombs at a riot police unit stationed outside the offices of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia in the early hours of Friday morning.
The attack, which took place at 4.15 a.m., did not result in any injuries.
Police are still searching for the perpetrators.