NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Robbers blow up ATM in Koufalia

TAGS: Crime

Unidentified assailants used a explosive device to blow open an ATM outside a supermarket in Koufalia, northwest of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, early on Friday.

Police are seeking the perpetrators who are believed to have fled with an undetermined sum from the cash machine.

A similar blast at the ATM of a branch of Hellenic Post in Keratea, eastern Attica, in the early hours of Thursday caused major damage to the building but no injuries. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 