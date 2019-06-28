Robbers blow up ATM in Koufalia

Unidentified assailants used a explosive device to blow open an ATM outside a supermarket in Koufalia, northwest of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, early on Friday.



Police are seeking the perpetrators who are believed to have fled with an undetermined sum from the cash machine.



A similar blast at the ATM of a branch of Hellenic Post in Keratea, eastern Attica, in the early hours of Thursday caused major damage to the building but no injuries.