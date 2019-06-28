Bakatselos takes over the helm of Amcham

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce has selected Nikos Bakatselos to succeed its outgoing president Simos Anastasopoulos, Amcham announced on Friday.



Bakatselos is also the chief executive officer at Pyramis Metallourgia SA.



Alexander Costopoulos has been elected the secretary-general.



“The Chamber has always been a key part in my life and I am deeply proud standing with these true leaders in US-Greek relations,” Costopoulos stated.



US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt sent his congratulations to the new president while also praising the work of Anastasopoulos.



He tweeted: “Hearty congratulations to Nikos Bakatselos on election as the president of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce. No better person to build on pioneering work of his predecessor Simos Anastasopoulos in growing US-Greece commercial ties. He has already been a strong partner and advocate in northern Greece and at the US being the honored country at the 2018 Thessaloniki International Fair in 2018. May you have a great start!”