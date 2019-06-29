NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Exams boost vitamin sales

TAGS: Health, Education

A 30 percent increase in online purchases of energy supplements in May is widely seen as a response to students’ rising stress levels ahead of university entrance exams this month.

According to the Convert Group’s eRetail Audit service, the most sought-after products were energy supplements containing fish oil.

Consumers also bought more child energy supplements and products containing Vitamin B, which is known to reduce fatigue.

Online retailers appear to have sought to tap increased demand for the supplements ahead of the exams by offering discounts of up to 60 percent.

