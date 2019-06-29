It was not the first time that we have heard or seen slogans extolling violence, celebrating assassinations or abusing the dead. However, news that these kinds of slogans were scrawled by 15-year-olds inside the elevator of the building where New Democracy lawmaker Dora Bakoyiannis’ office is located in the town of Hania on Crete – which mentioned the terrorist group that assassinated her late husband 30 years ago – sheds some light on the true extent of this toxic habit.



The dissemination of hatred is the heaviest legacy of the economic crisis. We cannot talk about a return to normality while these incidents are treated condescendingly, as if they were normal, or while this dark “education” is active – albeit on the margins of society.