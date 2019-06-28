ATHEX: Six months of gains expand index 41 pct

The Greek stock market completed its best six-month period in seven years on Friday, as the benchmark recorded fresh gains of more than 1 percent, although uncertainty set in at the 870-point mark. The main driver of this growth has been the banks index, which has jumped 83 percent since the start of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 868.48 points, the highest since February 2018, adding 1.09 percent to Thursday’s 859.12 points. On a weekly basis it rose 3.55 percent and on a monthly basis it grew 4.61 percent. After six consecutive months of gains, the index has advanced 41.61 percent since end-December.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.44 percent to end at 2,224.50 points, while small-caps slipped 0.34 percent.

The banks index climbed 4.22 percent, as Alpha improved 5.39 percent, Eurobank increased 4.22 percent and Piraeus improved 3.86 percent. PPC ascended 3.68 percent and Viohalco conceded 2.16 percent.

In total 59 stocks went up, 43 headed lower and 31 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 123.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s 107.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange added 0.20 percent to close at 71.06 points.