Mitsotakis: Abstention is ‘the defeat of democracy’

As campaigning heats up ahead of next week’s snap election, opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose center-right New Democracy party is leading in the polls, called on Greeks to get out and vote, describing abstention as “the defeat of democracy.”



“Not one vote should be wasted,” the ND leader said while campaigning in Evros, northern Greece.

Mitsotakis called on young Greeks in particular to be cautious and “not to blow their vote on small parties that were born in a climate of anger but have no role to play in the new, bright Greece that we envision.”



He once again underlined the need for ND to receive a “strong mandate” if it is to enforce its program without caveats.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is due in Volos Saturday, has accused Mitsotakis of “playing catenaccio,” using an Italian soccer term to describe an all-out defensive tactic, and insists that leftist SYRIZA can reverse ND’s lead in the polls.