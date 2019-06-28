Ancient Greek culture showcased at Indianapolis museum

A man and a child view a display at the ‘Treasures of Ancient Greece: Life, Myth and Heroes’ exhibition at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in the US. Co-organized by the Greek Culture Ministry, the exhibition includes 150 items taken from 20 major Greek museums and seeks to familiarize the American public, and children especially, with the achievements of ancient Greek civilization. Among the more emblematic items on display is an almost intact statue of the goddess Artemis. The exhibition opened earlier this month and will run through January 5. [ANA-MPA/Culture Ministry]