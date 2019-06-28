KIEF party leader says Greek gov't sidelines it on minority affairs

Greece does not consult with the Muslim minority living in its northeastern provinces on affairs that concern it, the leader of the Muslim minority's party said in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency published on Friday.

The Friendship, Equality and Peace (KIEF) party came first in two regions of Thrace in last month's European Parliament elections.



Party chief Cigdem Asafoglu told Anadolu Agency that the Greek government did not accept the KIEF's offer to act as a mediator with the minority.



"I hope those who govern this country will see the truth from now on and acknowledge the KIEF party's role," Asafoglu was quoted as saying. "If we were consulted, maybe we could have met at a common ground.”



Muftis in Thrace have the jurisdiction to decide on family and inheritance matters of local Muslims.



Asafoglu said her party was not a threat to Greece. "They tell us 'if you are a Turk, go to Turkey' and I respond to them each time with the same answer: No, I will not, because this place belongs to me as much as it belongs to you," she said.