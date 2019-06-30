Why should a party achieve a parliamentary majority? Aren’t single-party governments more prone to autocratic practices? Isn’t a coalition government more politically and institutionally balanced, with the two partners operating as political counterweights?



In principle, these points are reasonable. However, Greek political culture does not favor these solutions. For example, in Germany negotiations to form a government may last six months without affecting the smooth operation of the state. In Greece, under the current circumstances, a full majority is a necessary condition for political stability.



This conclusion is not dictated by the interests of the aspiring winner. It is only dictated by realism.