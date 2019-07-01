Hot days increasing, nights getting warmer, study shows

The number of hot days in Greece is rising while nights are getting warmer with each passing decade, according to a study by the National Observatory of Athens, published in the International Journal of Climatology.

The study says that the impact of these changes is having an impact on the health and well-being of the country’s residents.

It said that five hot days – when the heat causes discomfort – are being added per decade in Greece. The trend is more apparent in western and northern parts of the country.

On the other hand, the average number of cold or chilly nights is decreasing by seven per decade.

The biggest declines have been observed in southern Greece and on the islands of Rhodes and Crete.

Even though Greece was not impacted by the recent intense heat wave that struck Central and Western Europe, it remains one of the most vulnerable areas to climate change on the continent, according to the study.