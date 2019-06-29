Animal abuser in Volos gets 12 months

A 55-year-old man has been handed a 12-month prison sentence and fined 5,000 euros by a court in Volos, central Greece, for abusing a donkey, it was reported on Saturday.

The court heard that he repeatedly kicked the donkey in the head after it fell out of back of his pickup truck while he was driving on a rural road last week.

He then tied the animal to the back of his truck and started dragging it before witnesses notified police and he was promptly arrested.

The court dismissed as ludicrous his excuse that he kicked the donkey repeatedly in the head because it was suffering from the “evil eye” and that if he hadn’t it would have died.