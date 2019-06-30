Tsitsipas sets his sights on Wimbledon

Greek hopes for glory at Wimbledon rest on the shoulders of Stefanos Tsitsipas, seen here arriving for a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in London on Saturday. With a career-high ranking of No 6, the 20-year-old is the most successful Greek player in the game’s history. He has so far won three ATP singles titles and reached seven finals. At the beginning of 2018 he was ranked 91 in the world. He will square off today with Italy’s Thomas Fabbiano. The tournament begins today and will run until July 14. [Peter Klaunzer/EPA]