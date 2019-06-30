New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sees the year 2021 as a milestone for the rebranding of the country as it will mark 200 years since the start of the revolution in 1821 that led to the creation of the modern Greek state.



In an exclusive interview with Kathimerini published Saturday, he pledged to set up a special committee comprising prominent academics and scientists to lay the groundwork for a wide range of activities that will take place in Greece and abroad.

“The primary aim is to reintroduce a reborn Greece to the world,” he said.

To this end, he said that an event will be held in the fall that will present the committee’s proposals on how to rebrand Greece.

As for his goals in the short term, Mitsotakis said the priority is for Greece to have well and truly left the crisis behind by the end of the year.

“This must be reflected in the cost of borrowing and rating agency upgrades and in the first reactions of the economy to the interventions we make,” he said.

His timetable of action includes, after his government receives a vote of confidence by July 21, the submission of a bill foreseeing the abolition of the university asylum law, as well as reforms to ensure local authorities remain governable.



He will also aim to restore articles of the penal code and bring a tax bill for a vote in Parliament.



After the summer recess ends on August 19, his plan of action includes the implementation by the fall of his growth plan, which is considered one of his main priorities, as well as the passage of an education bill.