PM Tsipras will no longer snub SKAI TV

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will appear on Skai TV on Tuesday, putting an end to the embargo he himself had instituted on appearances by MPs and ministers of his Syriza party in response to the station's criticism of his government.

Tsipras announced his appearance on Twitter, Sunday referring to the need to “exhaust all possibilities to reach all people with the truth.” At the same tweet, Tsipras accused opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of “hiding” in reference to an aborted debate among political party leaders.