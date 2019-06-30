MONDAY

The Embassy of Finland in Athens, the Representation of the European Commission in Greece and the Office of the European Parliament in Athens will hold a public debate on the future of Europe after the European elections, on the occasion of Finland taking over the rotating presidency of the European Union. At Europe Direct City of Athens (Pireos & Petrou Ralli) from noon to 2 p.m. (Info: www.europarl.gr)

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), the Balkans in Europe Policy Advisory Group (BiEPAG) and the Open Society European Policy Institute organize an event titled “Buckle Up! The Western Balkans Start Joining the EU by 2025? Or Not?” The event will be held in English at Aigli Zappiou in Athens from 9 a.m. (Info: 210.725.7124, www.eliamep.gr)

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will publish the June results of its Business and Consumer Surveys.

The 28th Annual International Seminar of the Institute of International Relations opens at the institute’s premises (3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens). The event will be divided in two parts, “Strategy in the 21st Century: Cyber Security, Hybrid Warfare, Political Influence Operations” and “New State of Affairs in the Western Balkans and the Eastern Mediterranean.” To Thursday. (Info: www.idis.gr)

The National Hellenic Research Foundation’s Institute of Historical Research (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens) launches its 3rd Summer School on Ancient Greek and Roman Numismatics. To July 10. (Info: 210.727.3673, numismatics@eie.gr)

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) launches its annual international conferences on management, marketing, statistics (teaching, theory & applications) and mathematics, and its 14th Annual International Symposium on Economic Theory at the University of Athens (48 Academias). To Thursday. (Info: www.atiner.gr)

TUESDAY

The Blockchain in Supply Chain Conference 2019 takes place at the Domotel Kastri hotel (Eleftheriou Venizelou & Romylias, Nea Erythraia, Athens). (Info: www.blockchainsupplychain.gr)

The annual human resources conference “HR in Action 8” takes place at the Dais conference center (151 Mesogion, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.hrinaction.gr)

The Center for Renewable Energy Sources (CRES) holds an event titled “INSHIP: Thermal Solar Systems for Industrial Processes” at the Holiday Inn hotel (Attiki Odos, Paiania, Eastern Attica) from 2 to 5 p.m. (Info: 210.660.7413, www.cres.gr)

Listed companies Ilyda, Technical Olympic and Attica Bank hold general shareholders meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) is scheduled to hold a 24-hour strike, affecting ferry services across Greece.

The 2nd Google Marketing Conference takes place at OTEAcademy (Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.googlemarketingconference.gr)

The National Technical University of Athens and the National Documentation Center co-host a seminar titled “Scientific and Technical Diplomacy: Historical Dimensions of a Contemporary Relationship” at the Cyclades Historical Archive (Miaouli Square, Ermoupoli, Syros). To Friday. (Info: sdsyros2019.weebly.com)

THURSDAY

Athens-listed ADMIE Holdings and Dimitriou hold their annual general meetings.

SUNDAY

Voting stations for the parliamentary elections across Greece will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The 20th annual Symi Symposium, titled “Democracy and Power – From Hubris to Nemesis: In Search of a New Paradigm for Shared Societies,” opens at Milatos on Crete with the participation of European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic. To July 11. (Info: symisymposium.org)