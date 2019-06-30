Abel Ferreira has emerged as the likely successor to Razvan Lucescu at PAOK.

PAOK is looking for a new manager after the unexpected departure of Razvan Lucescu on Friday, with Abel Ferreira being the likely successor according to reports.

The Greek double winner is about to begin its preseason training ahead of its Champions League qualifiers in a month’s time, but has been left coachless after the Romanian manager – who led it to its first league title in 34 years this spring – has departed due to a clash with the club’s ownership.

Reports from Thessaloniki spoke over the weekend about a strong disagreement between Lucescu and the son of owner Ivan Savvidis, Giorgos Savvidis, regarding some of the club’s transfers.

Lucescu was so eager to leave, feeling he did not have full control of decisions, that he paid by himself the get-out clause of his contract, amounting to 2 million euros, and is about to be employed by Al Hilal, a club in Saudi Arabia. His assistant at PAOK, Pantelis Constantinidis will follow him.

Braga manager Abel Ferreira appears the favorite to succeed Lucescu as a swift replacement, with the squad about to fly to the Netherlands for training and some friendly games.